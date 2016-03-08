Nedved: 'Dybala is a part of Juventus' heritage'

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has praised the presence of Paulo Dybala, hailing him to be an important part of the club's heritage and legacy today.



Ahead of the bianconeri's game against Frosinone, Nedved was talking to Sky Sport and talked about Dybala.



He said: "Dybala? I confirm what Paratici said, it is our heritage and it is very important for us.It has not played Sassuolo but it has entered very well and today he plays owner, I do not see any strangeness, indeed we expect a lot from he because he is very strong."



