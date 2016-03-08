Nedved: 'I expected Ronaldo to win Best Player award, Champions League group is tough'
29 August at 20:35Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has said that he expected Cristiano Ronaldo to win the UEFA Best Player of the Year award and has admitted that they have a tough UEFA Champions League group.
The bianconeri have been placed in Group D alongside Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow. In another part of the evening, Ronaldo missed out on the UEFA Player of the Year award to Virgil van Dijk.
In an interview that Nedved gave to Sky, he talked about the award: "The group is tough, at least for me. It is always the Champions League, there are no easy matches. Then I expected Cristiano Ronaldo's victory, he didn't win and everything is fine."
"What does Juventus have more than last year? The first objective is to pass the phase to groups. I think we have improved, we have changed coach, I think we are ready to play this season ”.
"We know Atletico, they are a difficult opponent. We challenged them in the pre-season. It is always difficult against the Cholo Simone. Bayer Leverkusen is a tough team, Lokomotiv has a long journey and great players. It's a complicated group, but we are aware of being a team that wants to pass the round."
