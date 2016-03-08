Nedved jr: 'Why always attack Bernardeschi...' - pics

Juve took on AC Milan last night as the bianconeri ended up winning by a 1-0 score line thanks to a late Paulo Dybala goal. Federico Bernardeschi didn't have a great game as he was subbed off by Juve coach Maurizio Sarri. The Italian international received many jeers during his substitution from the Juve faithful as Pavel Nedved jr. had this to say on the matter: ' For those who keep on jeering Bernardeschi, what's your problem? Why always attack him...'. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right now...





