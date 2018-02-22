Nedved: ‘Polemiche motivate Juve’
14 May at 17:00Juventus won the fourth consecutive domestic double this season by winning the Coppa Italia and the Scudetto.
The Old Lady’s way to win the league title made headlines for the wrong reasons following their victory over Inter in April. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis expressed his unhappiness over the controversy.
Now, Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved gave his thoughts on polemiche.
"On the controversy we can say that they have Juventus stronger. We need new challenges, we need something different from what we normally prepare,” Nedved told Tutti Convocati, broadcast on Radio 24 after Juventus sealed the league title following a goalless draw against AS Roma.
"We are animals, we want to win every game, then if there is someone better than us, we applaud. Juve is a team that charges itself, every game is to win.”
Juventus will play their last match of this season against Verona on Saturday, 19 May.
Go to comments