Nedved: 'Ronaldo deserves the Ballon D'or'

03 November at 21:10
Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved believes that bianconeri star Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Golden Ball.

Ronaldo has scored seven times so far this season in the league, assisting four times. The Old Lady are currently top of the league, unbeaten.

Nedved was recently talking to DAZN about Ronaldo and he said: "It is always difficult to win it, even if I believe that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves it for the last year, with many goals and the victory of the Champions League: he was superior to everyone."

For more transfer news and updates.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.