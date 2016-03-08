Nedved: 'Ronaldo deserves the Ballon D'or'

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved believes that bianconeri star Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Golden Ball.



Ronaldo has scored seven times so far this season in the league, assisting four times. The Old Lady are currently top of the league, unbeaten.



Nedved was recently talking to DAZN about Ronaldo and he said: "It is always difficult to win it, even if I believe that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves it for the last year, with many goals and the victory of the Champions League: he was superior to everyone."



