Nedved: ‘Ronaldo is not human’

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved spoke to Juventus TV ahead of the Old Lady’s Champions League clash against Ajax. “I expect a nice game, Ajax can concede a lot but they can create many troubles in attack. That’s why this game it’s going to be tough. We know our strength and we don’t want to be in trouble like in Madrid, we want to do better. I want to see a compact and united team”.



Speaking to Sky Sport he added: “Ronaldo is not human. We didn’t think he could make it but he surprised us all”.

