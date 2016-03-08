Nedved: Ronaldo to Juve is a great thing for the club, the future and Italian football
13 August at 19:50Cristiano Ronaldo is a Juventus player, having completed a €110 million move from Real Madrid earlier in the summer.
Speaking on the move, as well as other topics, Pavel Nedved spoke to JTV:
"I have experienced this atmosphere many times already, it's a beautiful, unique feeling ... Here you have to understand what Juventus means when You're a new player, it's a special day and the special fans make you understand: the fans here are warm, they immediately understand what new players are made of and I'm happy to spend this day with the Agnelli and Elkann family, they are the Juve.”
ON CR7 - "It further confirmed the step forward for Juventus amongst the big clubs in Europe. The fact we managed to bring Ronaldo to Juve is a great thing, gives us a little more for the future and even good for Italian football."
ON EMRE CAN - "There is very little talk about it, but it was an important signing on the part of the management. All the big names in Europe wanted him and we managed to get him. He is a player who gives a lot of substance, perfect tactically and technically. He is a typical German who knows how to play the ball well, you will see that it will be very important for the team."
ON CANCELO - "He’s an important signing, I saw a few players who joined Juve with his personality, his technique and with his liveliness. I think he will be important this season, especially in Europe."
ON THE OBJECTIVES - "The goals of Juventus never change. What counts for us is to win every game, we want to demonstrate it from the match against Chievo.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments