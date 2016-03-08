Nedved: We want to win every game
13 August at 17:10After the classic friendly at Villar Perosa, Pavel Nedved talked to Jtv about the new season that awaits Juventus : "I have experienced this atmosphere many times already, it's a beautiful, unique feeling... Here you have to understand what Juventus means when you're a new player, it's a special day and the fans help you understand that."
"The president's speech: I gave me shivers as a player, I knew what the Agnelli family meant in Italy and for Juventus."
ON CR7 - "It confirmed what Juventus are trying to achieve among the big in Europe. Managing to bring Ronaldo here at Juve it is a great thing."
ON EMRE CAN - "There wasn't a lot of talk about it in the media, but it was an important deal for us. All the big names in Europe wanted him and we managed to get him. He is a player who gives a lot, perfect tactically and technically. He is a typical German who knows how to play the ball well, you will see how important he will be for the team."
ON CANCELO – "It's an important deal, I saw a few players who joined Juve with his personality, his technique and with its liveliness. I think he will be important this season, especially in Europe."
ON THE OBJECTIVES - "The goals of Juventus never change. What counts for us is to win every game, we want to demonstrate it from the match against Chievo."
