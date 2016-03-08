Nedved: We want to win every game

After the classic friendly at Villar Perosa , Pavel Nedved talked to Jtv about the new s ea son that awaits Juventus : "I have experienced this atmosphere many times already , it's a beautiful , unique feeling... Here you have to understand what Juventus means when you're a new player , it's a special day and the fans help you understand that."



"The president's speech: I gave me shivers as a player , I knew what the Agnelli family meant in Italy and for Juventus ."



ON CR7 - "It confirmed what Juventus are trying to achieve among the big in Europe . Managing to bring Ronaldo here at Juve it is a great thing ."



ON EMRE CAN - " There wasn't a lot of talk about it in the media, but it was an important deal for us. All the big names in Europe wanted him and we managed to get him . He is a player who gives a lot, perfect tactically and technically . He is a typical German who knows how to play the ball well, you will see how important he will be for the team."



ON CANCELO – "It's an important deal , I saw a few players who joined Juve with his personality , his technique and with its liveliness . I think he will be important this season, especially in Europe ."



ON THE OBJECTIVES - "The goals of Juventus never change . What counts for us is to win every game, we want to demonstrate it from the match against Chievo."