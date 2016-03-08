Negotiations ongoing between United, Lazio for Milinkovic-Savic deal

Negotiations are still underway between English Premier League outfit Manchester United and Italian Serie A side Lazio for a potential transfer of the highly-rated midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić.



It was reported earlier that the Red Devils are interested in signing the 24-year-old who is likely to be a replacement for the French World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba who is expected to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window.



It is believed that United and Milinkovic-Savic have already agreed personal terms where the player will earn €6 million per season.



However, according to Corriere dello Sport, both clubs are still at some distance before finalising the deal.



United are interested in paying €75 million plus €15 million in the add ons whereas Lazio want full payment of €90 million for the Serbia international.



Player’s agent Mateja Kezman is reportedly still in London where he is trying to finalise the deal before his departure.

