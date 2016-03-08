Neither Messi nor Ronaldo; Karim Benzema holds this La Liga record
02 April at 13:00Karim Benzema scored the winning goal for Real Madrid against Huesca on Sunday night at the Santiago Bernabeu. By scoring this goal, he has achieved a record that Ronaldo and Messi, the two living legends of football, have never succeeded.
The Frenchman has now scored against all team he met in the La Liga. In total, there are 34 of them, with Huesca previously never being the victim of Benzema.
Messi, who is still active in the league, scored goals against 38 of the 40 teams he faced. The only two clubs that resisted were Cadiz and Murcia, both currently in lower divisions of Spanish football.
CR7, who joined Juventus this summer and is thus unlikely to improve his record, faced 33 different teams. He scored against 32 of them. The Portuguese strike never managed to score against Leganes. However, it should be noted that he missed five of the six confrontations against them for the Los Blancos.
