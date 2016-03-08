Neres reveals why Ajax could be advantaged against Juventus

12 April at 22:10
Ajax star David Neres has spoken with  Esporte Interativo about the upcoming Champions League clash against Juventus. The Lancers draw 1-1 at the Crujiff Arena on Wednesday night and will be hosted by the Old Lady at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday for the return clash of the quarterfinals of the competition: "I think Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City are the strongest team and the favorites to win the competition", said the talented winger.

"The fact that we don't have as much pressure as the other big teams have is helpful for us. We are not obliged to win, like Real Madrid against us".
 

