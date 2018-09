Yesterday’s defeat against Carpi is likely to jeopardize the adventure of Alessandro Nesta on the bench of Perugia in Serie B. According to Alfredo Pedulla, club president Santopadre will make necessary assessments on the coach.The former Milan and Lazio player was appointed by Perugia on May 14 this year, in view of the qualification playoffs to Serie A. However,and thus Perugia are fighting for the possibility of promotion in yet another Serie B campaign.The Grifoni has so far managed to defeatNesta’s coaching career has been quite brief, as he started on the bench of Miami FC in September 2015.But now he is at risk at the club and it is up to him to step up and avoid this threat.