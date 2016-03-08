Nesta face sacking after poor start in Serie B
26 September at 09:40Yesterday’s defeat against Carpi is likely to jeopardize the adventure of Alessandro Nesta on the bench of Perugia in Serie B.
According to Alfredo Pedulla, club president Santopadre will make necessary assessments on the coach. 4 points in as many league matches are not sufficient and the next trip to Cosenza could already be decisive for the legendary defender.
The former Milan and Lazio player was appointed by Perugia on May 14 this year, in view of the qualification playoffs to Serie A. However, his mission was unsuccessful and thus Perugia are fighting for the possibility of promotion in yet another Serie B campaign.
The Grifoni has so far managed to defeat only Ascoli this season, dropping all points against Palermo and, as already mentioned, Carpi, while drawing in round 1 against Brescia.
Nesta’s coaching career has been quite brief, as he started on the bench of Miami FC in September 2015. After solid results in the North American Soccer League, he resigned at the club to later takeover at Perugia. But now he is at risk at the club and it is up to him to step up and avoid this threat.
