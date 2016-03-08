Nesta reveals 'one thing' he's learned from Ancelotti

Italy 2006 World Cup winner Alessandro Nesta took his first press conference as Frosinone coach today revealing one thing he's learned from his ex AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti: "I've had many managers in my career and I've learned a lot from all of them", Nesta said. "Ancelotti taught me how to manage a group and I hope I've learned the lesson. Tactics? I like the 4-3-1-2 system and I hope I can use it this season but it's too early to talk about it".



Picture courtesy of Federico Casinelli