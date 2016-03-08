Nesta reveals 'one thing' he's learned from Ancelotti
19 June at 19:45Italy 2006 World Cup winner Alessandro Nesta took his first press conference as Frosinone coach today revealing one thing he's learned from his ex AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti: "I've had many managers in my career and I've learned a lot from all of them", Nesta said. "Ancelotti taught me how to manage a group and I hope I've learned the lesson. Tactics? I like the 4-3-1-2 system and I hope I can use it this season but it's too early to talk about it".
Picture courtesy of Federico Casinelli
