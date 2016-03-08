Nesta to Calciomercato: 'Milan has become a death-trap for coaches'
14 October at 17:35Frosinone manager and AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta believes that the rossoneri job has now become a death-trap for coaches who join the club these days.
Milan indeed have a new man at the helm in Stefano Pioli, who was appointed as the new boss last week itself after the sacking of Marco Giampaolo. The former Sampdoria boss had won just three games in seven games at the rossoneri.
In an interview that Nesta gave to Calciomercato, he talked about the situation at his former club.
He said: "The Maldini-Boban combination is right, but having changed to these years many properties and many coaches had to start every time from the field. I think time will tell if the work done is good or not, you can not expect to do everything in one year or in a few months.
"I think in recent times, Milan has been a deadly trap for coaches: some of my former comrades have done well, others maybe less but they have come to a difficult situation."
Pioli is Milan's eighth manager since Massimiliano Allegri left the club in 2014 before joining Juventus and reaching the Champions League final twice with the bianconeri.
Maldini and Boban have been in the management side of the club since last year- when the Elliot Management took over the reins at rossoneri. They sacked Rino Gattuso at the end of last season to bring in Giampaolo.
New manager Pioli though, has previously managed Fiorentina, Inter and took Lazio to a third-placed finish in the Serie A.
