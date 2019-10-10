Netherlands, De Ligt's message after his mistake - watch

11 October at 21:00
Matthijs De Ligt joined Juve this past summer from Ajax as the young star defender has had a hard time to adapt to the Italian Serie A. Here is the message De Ligt posted on social media after Holland's game against Northern Ireland: 'We fought hard against a good opponent. We took a step towards Euro 2020. Thank you everyone for the support...'. De Ligt has made many mistakes so far this season but he is still viewed as one of the best young defenders out there. You can view his original message bellow:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Great fighting spirit from the team! Step closer to the @euro2020 Thank you all for the support today

