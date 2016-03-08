The world-class goalkeeper was speaking as Germany prepare to face France on Thursday in their UEFA Nations League opener. They are in League 1, and share Group A with Holland, who have missed the last two major tournaments and look favourites to be dumped out.

Then again, few were expecting the Mannschaft to exit the World Cup by the back door, falling to Mexico and South Korea and finishing bottom of Group F.

Amid allegations of locker room factions and even bullying, Neuer said that the Mannschaft was looking forward to studying its report on the Russian expedition, and of moving forwards.

"We're trying to put [the 2018 World Cup] behind us and look to the future,” the Bayern Munich star said.

“After a performance like that, with a result like that, you have to question yourself. I'm sure every player has done that, looking at their part in it. Each and every player has taken on their share of the responsibility, just as the head coach and the entire coaching staff have done."