The Mannschaft star was able to recover just in time for the competition, despite sustaining an injury during the season which he himself believed was a threat to his career.

His Germany side looked to have made up for its opening 1-0 loss to Mexico by beating Sweden in a helter-skelter of a game (2-1). A win over South Korea appeared to be a mere formality. It was not, the profligate Germans eventually being caught on the counter by the already-eliminated Asian team, who won 2-0.

Neuer believes that no=one is afraid of the Germans anymore:

"We had it in our own hands, but we did not make it," Neuer, who confirmed his intention to remain available for international selection, said.

"To revel in the past brings us nothing, that's bitter and pathetic. Even if it had worked today, there would have been halts in the knockout phase. We just did not deserve it.

"We did not really convince in any game. Of course it is very disappointing.

"We need to analyse this and it has to be said very clearly that we just do not deserve it. Even after the three games, you have not seen in any game that there was a German team on the pitch, in front of which one has fear or respect.

"Even if we had made it in the last 16, everyone would have liked to play against us. How should we be dangerous to an opponent if we deliver such performances?

"I've always tried to take responsibility, always tried to take the team. In the locker room, during training and on the pitch. Of course, I am also responsible for it."