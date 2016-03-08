Never considered leaving Juventus: Matuidi
20 September at 18:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran midfielder Blaise Matuidi has insisted that he never considered leaving the club.
The French international was linked with a move away from the Turin-based outfit in the recently concluded transfer window.
However, the 32-year-old, while talking to the Tuttomercatoweb, reiterated that he was never close to leaving the current Italian champions.
“You were convinced I'd leave in the summer, but I never considered this an option,” said Matuidi. “I work every day for the team and I'm only thinking about what happens on the pitch. Juve are a great team and they give me so much confidence.”
