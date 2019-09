Never considered leaving Juventus: Matuidi

Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran midfielder Blaise Matuidi has insisted that he never considered leaving the club.The French international was linked with a move away from the Turin-based outfit in the recently concluded transfer window.However, the 32-year-old, while talking to the Tuttomercatoweb , reiterated that he was never close to leaving the current Italian champions.“You were convinced I'd leave in the summer, but I never considered this an option,” said Matuidi. “I work every day for the team and I'm only thinking about what happens on the pitch. Juve are a great team and they give me so much confidence.”