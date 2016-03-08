Intanto a Napoli pur di vendere... pic.twitter.com/HYmvEGKUJt — Juventus Fans (@juventusfans) 12 ottobre 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a lot of attention in Italy since his move to Juventus this past summer. Even so, this doesn't seem to be the case in Naples. It seems like the Fifa19 game is being sold in some areas of Naples with Lorenzo Insigne as the cover man instead of Juve's Ronaldo. This is pretty interesting as Lorenzo Insigne is a fan favorite in the city of Naples. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. This Fifa19 cover clearly isn't the original one but Napoli fans have gotten creative...