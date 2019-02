Neville predicts Sarri's future

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville doesn’t believe Maurizio Sarri’s adventure on Chelsea’s bench will last long. The former England International spoke on Sky Sport podcast, revealing that the former Napoli boss and the Blues could part ways at the end of the season: “it would be surprising if it went past the summer”, Neville said. “Not because I want him to leave, I think he’s doing a good job but looking at it he probably realises the job he is in.They never probably will. The maximum any manager gets out of those Chelsea players is one year. That’s the nature of the club. The manager should have control and be the voice of the football club. But there’s so much politics going on.”The words spoken by Neville are similar to those of Andrea Pirlo and Beppe Bergomi who also discussed the performances of the Blues under the Italian manager: "In England you can not use many tactics or impose your rules repetitively.Then the coach at Chelsea is always alone, he is not confronted with anyone”, Bergomi said.Chelsea beat Huddersfield 5-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday with two goals came courtesy of Gonzalo Higuain. The Blues sit 4in the Premier League table with a two-point lead on 5-placed Manchester United and three on Arsenal.