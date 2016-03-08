Neville predicts Sarri's future
05 February at 14:30Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville doesn’t believe Maurizio Sarri’s adventure on Chelsea’s bench will last long. The former England International spoke on Sky Sport podcast, revealing that the former Napoli boss and the Blues could part ways at the end of the season: “I don’t think Chelsea will sack him during the season but the warning signs are there which make you think it would be surprising if it went past the summer”, Neville said.
“Not because I want him to leave, I think he’s doing a good job but looking at it he probably realises the job he is in. He’s had a look at the players and sees the players are not doing what he wants them to do. They never probably will. The maximum any manager gets out of those Chelsea players is one year. That’s the nature of the club. The manager should have control and be the voice of the football club. But there’s so much politics going on.”
The words spoken by Neville are similar to those of Andrea Pirlo and Beppe Bergomi who also discussed the performances of the Blues under the Italian manager: "In England you can not use many tactics or impose your rules repetitively. Although there are players from various nations, they all want to play and they always give intensity. Then the coach at Chelsea is always alone, he is not confronted with anyone”, Bergomi said.
Chelsea beat Huddersfield 5-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday with two goals came courtesy of Gonzalo Higuain. The Blues sit 4th in the Premier League table with a two-point lead on 5th-placed Manchester United and three on Arsenal.
