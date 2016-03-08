New AC Milan and Inter stadium; the dossier is ready - the details
17 April at 11:30While on the field the two teams are playing for Champions League qualification, AC Milan and Inter continue their collaboration for the construction of the new stadium.
The Rossoneri president Paolo Scaroni and the Nerazzurri CEO Alessandro Antonello are, in fact, discussing the plan to present to the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala. The dossier is practically ready and will be brought to the Municipality in early May.
As reported by Corriere Della Sera, Inter wanted to meet the mayor in the middle of next month, while Milan are in a hurry and re-scheduled the meeting. During this summit, the two Milanese clubs will not present a model of the new stadium, but a report on how to transform the area and on what the costs and times will be.
The idea of the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri is now very clear: demolition of the San Siro and construct the new stadium next to it. The project involves three phases: first of all, there will be the construction of the new stadium in the area in which there are currently parking lots (after the green light, it will take about three years to build the structure).
As soon as the work is finished, during which the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri will continue to play at the San Siro, the second step will start, namely the demolition of the Meazza which should be completed within six months.
Finally, the last part of the plan of the two clubs foresees the construction of a park, hotels, commercial areas and parking lots, for which another two and a half years will be needed (from the moment of laying the first stone to the delivery of the last project they will pass more or less six years). The project is ready, but the road is still quite long.
