New AC Milan President Paolo Scaroni has reacted to him being appointed the new interim president at the club.A shareholders meeting involving the Elliot Fund and some other members was held on Saturday and it was decided that Paolo Scaroni will be the club's interim President.To conclude the shareholders' meeting, Scaroni expressed pleasure at being appointed the new president of the San Siro based side.He said: "Just a few words to thank you for coming on this stormy Saturday morning. For me it's a great honor and it was a great honor for Roberto Cappelli,. For me, I've always been a Milanese, it's a great honor, I'm happy to be here and I declare the assembly ended. "