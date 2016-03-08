New Arsenal signing pens emotional goodbye message to his former club
13 July at 14:40Arsenal successfully completed the signing of South American midfielder Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria. Lucas Torreira has sent a message to the fans for his former club.
“Goodbye is too strong a word, so I’ll just say ‘see you later’. I’m doing this because Sampdoria have been my family for two seasons and will stay in my heart forever,” The Uruguayan international midfielder Lucas Torreira wrote a long post on his official Instagram page.
“I’m saying ‘see you later’ because, even though I’ll be far away, I’ll never forget the importance of having had you all on my side since my first training session, during which time I wore the most beautiful jersey in the world.
“I’ve grown a lot in these two years, you’ve welcomed me, trusted me and made me feel like one of you. And I’ll stay one of you. Hello, thank you and see you later, Sampdoria. You’ll always have one more fan. A hug, Lucas.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
Go to comments