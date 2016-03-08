Cagliari star and Inter Milan target Nicolo Barella has revealed why he took the decision to stay at Cagliari, despite reported offers from Inter this past summer.Both Juventus and the nerazzurri had been linked with a move for Barella, who had opted to stay at Cagliari this past summer and it seems as if the decision is paying off. Barella has earned himself a call up from the Italian national side.In the latest press conference of the Azzurri, Barella was asked about as to why he wanted to stay at Cagliari. He said: "I'm in my home, in the team of my city and I'm fine here."I had consulted my club about my stay here. I'm getting offers but the decision to stay has chosen together with my club."Barella was also asked as to whether he feels like the leader at Cagliari. He said: "I do not feel like the leader of Cagliari, but I am someone who has managed to emerge from the youth sector. I do not feel the pressure of being the leader."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)