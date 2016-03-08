New Barcelona signing and Juventus target has a massive release clause

01 February at 16:30
Barcelona initially did sign Jean-Clair Todibo from Toulouse in a deal that would have seen the defender join the Catalan side in the summer.

Later in the transfer window and on the last day of the window though, Barca signed the Frenchman on a permanent basis this month in a signing that comes as a big disadvantage to Toulouse.

In a recent press conference though, Barca vice-president Jordi Mestre revealed how big a release clause Todibo has. He said: "It is a foreseen release clause of 150 million euros."

