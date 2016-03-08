New contact made for Romelu Lukaku: the details

06 August at 23:15
Serie A giants Inter are still keen on signing Romelu Lukaku and have made fresh contact with Manchester United to sign the Belgian striker.

Inter have previously failed in two bids to sign the former Chelsea man as they never lived upto United's asking price for the striker. Juventus failed with their swap deal idea involving Paulo Dybala as image rights issues prevented that from happening.

We understand that Inter have re-established contact with Man United in the last few hours and the negotiation has now restarted all over again.

Inter have presented an early offer of around 75 million euros, with the Red Devils holding out for 83 million euros for their striker, who is training with Anderlecht.

Juventus have dropped their interest in Lukaku after the failure of the Dybala deal, but United's talks for Mario Mandzukic have also restarted following Inter coming back for Lukaku. The deal for Mandzukic is unrelated to the Belgian.
