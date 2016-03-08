New contacts between Inter and Man Utd for Sanchez: the latest





In fact, Martial's injury, which arrived during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on August 24th, hasn't changed the Chilean's future. Negotiations continue for an agreement, which Inter are hoping can be struck before next week.



The difficulty of the Sanchez affair remains the salary, which last year was €12m (without qualifying for the Champions League, Man Utd salaries are reduced by 25%). Inter would prefer to spend no more than €5m on the player's salary, which would mean that the Red Devils would have to pay the rest during the loan period. ​New contacts have taken place between Inter and Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez. The Nerazzurri club remain optimistic and continue to work for the final agreement, as reported by Sky Italia In fact, Martial's injury, which arrived during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on August 24th, hasn't changed the Chilean's future. Negotiations continue for an agreement, which Inter are hoping can be struck before next week.The difficulty of the Sanchez affair remains the salary, which last year was €12m (without qualifying for the Champions League, Man Utd salaries are reduced by 25%). Inter would prefer to spend no more than €5m on the player's salary, which would mean that the Red Devils would have to pay the rest during the loan period.

For now, negotiations continue between both parties. However, an agreement will have to reached before Monday next week, when the transfer window closes.