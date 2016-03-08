New Coronavirus tests for three Juventus players next week

In addition to Daniele Rugani, who was the first Serie A player to test positive for the Coronavirus, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala have also tested positive for the virus that has brought a halt to football and life in general. Certainly, the situation is very tough.

As Calciomercato.com states , the three Bianconeri players will undergo new tests next week to see if they still have the virus. Hopefully, the results will be negative and they can get back to their normal lives, although it must be said that this isn't possible due to the quarantine.

It remains to be seen if the current season can be resumed in the near future. As things stand, this looks like a very difficult solution and cancelling the season shouldn't be ruled out. Of course, though, the ideal scenario would be to resume it in early May and play until July.