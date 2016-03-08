New date set for the 'Fassone case' in court; former CEO demands return to AC Milan management
23 February at 14:15The controversy between AC Milan and the now ex-CEO of the club Marco Fassone is not over yet. The former member of the management under the ownership of Yonghong Li has, in fact, sued the Rossoneri shortly after his dismissal by the Elliott fund and in the next few days, there will be a court hearing to try to resolve the situation.
The former managing director of the club sued the club against his dismissal last August. Fassone believes that the dismissal had a revenge subtext and nature and consequently demands its cancellation. He is convinced that he has been dismissed illegitimately and calls for his reintegration into the management.
A first hearing had already been held before the Milan Labour Court and according to what was reported by Tuttosport, on March 19th there will be a new court hearing to try to put an end to the case. Milan has proposed a 'severance' payment of 2.5 million euros to Fassone but it was rejected, as he asks for at least 10 million.
Go to comments