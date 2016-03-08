New decisions concerning VAR in Serie A

SHOW GALLERY

According to Lega Serie A, VAR will be accessible to everyone even the fans at the stadium as replays will be now shown on the stadium screens.



After a successful introduction for VAR in Serie A last season, helping in many of the referees' decisions, Lega Serie A have decided that clubs can display images of VAR on the stadium screens as a sign of respect for the fans in the stands.



This will not be an obligation as stadiums like Napoli's San Paolo do not have huge screens. The images will only be displayed after the referee has taken decisions of the case and only while play is stopped.

