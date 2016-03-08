New developments in Barella transfer: agent holds talks with Inter
04 June at 17:35The agent of Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella was present at the Inter Milan headquarters earlier today to confirm the player's desire to move to the nerazzurri.
Barella has become one of the best midfielders in Italy and has become one of the most wanted young midfielders across Europe. Not just Inter, but the Cagliari star has also been linked with moves to the Premier League.
Sky Italia state that Barella's agent Alessandro Beltrami, who is also Radja Nainggolan's agent, was present at the Inter headquarters earlier today to verify his client's desire to move to the San Siro in the summer.
While talks are at an advanced stage, we understand that the tough part is to convince Cagliari for a fee.
Inter don't want to pay the 50 million euros fee outright and would want to exchange players plus cash in the deal. Davide Merola and Marco Pompetti are players that they want to offer but Cagliari seem focused on Alessandro Bastoni, who impressed on his loan spell at Parma.
But Antonio Conte doesn't want Bastoni to go away. The deal is heading into the hot stages,
