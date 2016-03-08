New European Super League explained



The new European super-league that will start in 2024 and will take the place of the current Champions League is becoming more and more structured. How will it work? Who can access it? The French daily L'Equipe has dedicated a focus to the new format in which some of the qualification and r mechanisms are explained in detail.





The division of the 32 participants will be into 4 groups of 8 teams each. The top four teams will not only access the first knockout round but will also qualify for the Super Champions League the following year. There will therefore no longer be any relegation in the Europa League this season.



For the clubs that do not qualify among the first 4 of the group there will be different results depending on the placement. The fifth placed team will qualify for the group stage of the following Champions League. The sixth and seventh qualifiers will give rise to a sort of playout in direct confrontations with four other places to be won for the next edition of the Champions League and the eliminated will participate in the Europa League the following season.



The eighth and final classified, on the other hand, qualify for the preliminary rounds of the Europa League for the following season. The eight free places would go to the Europa League semi-finalists and to four national champion teams not yet qualified.



