New Fiorentina owner asserts Chiesa is not for sale despite Juventus and Inter links



New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has poured cold water on the rumours linking star man Chiesa to Juventus.



"I'm here to win, not to sell off. Federico Chiesa is an assets to the club ", words of Rocco Commisso to the microphones of La Repubblica, regarding the future of the Italy star.



The Italian-American entrepreneur, who last year attempted the purchase of Milan, tries to reassure the Viola fans and thus confirms the line held by the previous management: the attacking is of Fiorentina's heritage.



Juventus and Inter remain interested in the players signature.



