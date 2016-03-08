New Fiorentina owner says that Juve and Inter target will 'not be my Roberto Baggio'
09 June at 15:30When Roberto Baggio left Fiorentina to join 1990, there were riots on the streets of Florence with fans furious at his decision to leave the club in favour of a move to Serie A rivals Juventus. 50 people were injured in the riots and Baggio responded, saying he was 'compelled' to accept the transfer.
New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso, has spoken about the rumours linking Viola forward Federico Chiesa with a move away from the club and to either Juventus or Inter; the two clubs who appear to be the frontrunners for the talented young Italian's signature.
Speaking to Corriere Fiorentino, Commisso said that "Chiesa will not be my Roberto Baggio". It appears as though, unfortunately for Fiorentina, that Chiesa will be leaving the club this summer; Juventus and Inter ready to send offers to the new Viola boss that he may simply just not be able to refuse.
