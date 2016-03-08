New Fiorentina owner vows to 'do his best' to keep Inter and Juve target Chiesa

A moments after the closing which sanctioned the transfer of ownership from the Della Valle family to Rocco Commisso, the new Vila owner spoke to Calciomercato.com outside the law firm in which he made his official negotiation.



"I am very happy, we closed in less than three weeks. We signed the agreement in a very short period. New stadium? We do not go into details. I came to Italy to learn, then I will give you the answers..”



“Chiesa? I will do my best to keep him in the right way. I hope the fans welcome me well, caring for each other. I want to make sure that when I go to the stadium, everyone is proud of the work we will do. I don't make promises that I can't keep, I work step after step. You have to give me time, it's my first investment in Italy.”



“Objective? We want to make sure we stay in Serie A (laughs). Montella? I haven't talked to him yet. I only talked with Della Valle and Cognini. Europe? We hope! ".



