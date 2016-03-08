New Fiorentina player Pulgar introduces himself following move from Bologna

09 August at 14:20
Fiorentina's latest arrival Erick Pulgar, a 25-year-old Chilean defensive midfielder, has introduced himself today following his move from Bologna for €10m. Pulgar made 100 league appearances for the Rossoblu over four seasons and impressed both the fans and club alike with his strong defensive abilities. He is an important acquisition for Vincenzo Montella and Fiorentina after a poor defence left them in a lowly 16th place after the final match day last season. Here are his words:

"Pizarro? I didn't talk to him, but I knew that this negotiation had been going on for a long time. I'm excited about this new project, I can't wait to start the season and do great things. Role? With Badelj we have similar characteristics, I want to know him and play with him, because I can learn a lot. Florence? It’s a fantastic city, I want to stay with the team. Chile? Playing with Vidal has helped me a lot to grow and improve, of course the national team has helped me a lot. Project? I chose Florence for the project; it will be a great team. Mihajlovic? I talked to him, what we said to each other is important, but it remains between us, he told me a lot about Florence. Number? I took the number 7."
 
