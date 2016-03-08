New Fiorentina signing reveals talks with Real Madrid

New Fiorentina signing Pedro has revealed that Real Madrid had held talks for him earlier this summer.



The Brazilian joined the La Viola on deadline day from Fluminense- on the same day as the club signed Rachid Ghezzal and Bobby Duncan on deadline day. They are expected to make their debuts against Juventus at the weekend.



During his first press conference as a Fiorentina player, Pedro said: "​There have been negotiations with Real, even though it has all faded due to the injury.



"At the time I was also in the national team, which is a goal for me. I leave the past behind, now I only think of Fiorentina, which is a great club and where I want to achieve my goals. "