Gazidis pushes Wenger to AC Milan

Rino Gattuso's position is getting more complicated. The home defeat with the Betis Sevilla in the Europa League, which arrived four days after the scorching defeat in the derby, is driving Milan ownership to increasingly insistent thoughts.

In the post-match yesterday began to be considered the possibility of firing Gattuso, who replaced Vincenzo Montella eleven months ago. There has been a meeting with Leonardo and Paolo Maldini at the stadium, followed by some reflections after the final whistle between Leonardo and the president Paolo Scaroni. The decision about the future of Gattuso was frozen, considering the calendar that foresees matches every three days with Sampdoria and Genoa (recovery of the first Serie A day). But the situation of Gattuso remains delicate.



IDEA WENGER – The alternatives in the short term are not easy. Antonio Conte is always in talks with Real Madrid to take the place of Lopetegui (former coach has just signed the termination of the contract with Chelsea, ending a long legal dispute). Roberto Donadoni has not yet been contacted by Milan. Another name could be Arsene Wenger, close to the future president Gazidis, who shared many years at Arsenal with the French coach (although the time of separation was not painless). Without forgetting Gordon Singer's passion for the Gunners.



Among the various solutions examined there would also be to temporarily entrust the team to Leonardo who has already coached Milan in the 2009-2010 season. But, given the managerial position of the Brazilian, this road seems a bit tortuous.

(La Repubblica)