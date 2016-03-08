New Inter Milan signing reveals he picked Inter over Atletico Madrid
12 August at 11:30Speaking after Inter’s 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup yesterday, new signing Lautaro Martinez, who scored the winning and only goal, spoke to the microphones of RMC Sport:
ON ICARDI: “On and off the field we understand each other very well; we get along very well and it's important, I'm very happy with my relationship with him.”
ON ATLETICO: “There were a lot of clubs interested in me when I was playing for Racing; Atletico was one of them, but I'm very happy to be here at Inter.”
ON THE NATIONAL TEAM: “I certainly hope for it, I'm working hard to get there, it's a goal I've always proposed, I'm fit to do everything, I hope to do well first of all here and off the pitch.”
Martinez looks eager to succeed with Inter and will be looking to take Serie A by storm this season.
