New Inter president refuses to rule out move for Barcelona superstar
26 October at 23:50From Massimo Moratti to Steven Zhang. A new era begins at Inter, in the name of the son of the Chinese tycoon Zhang Jindong who replaced Erick Thohir today. And as the Moratti era, it starts with renewed ambitions thanks to the strength shown in recent months by the Chinese giant Suning, who can now make Nerazzurri dream once again, even on the transfer market.
"Can you dream of top players like Messi?" a journalist from Sport Mediaset asked in an interview conducted with the new Inter president this evening.
"As promised and as we said, if the market presents a chance to improve our team, we will never go back. I cannot make promises about specific names, but if there are opportunities, we will try and take advantage," he said.
"I do not like to talk about dreams because they do not come true, but you must always think to the maximum because everything can happen with me and with this whole group, even the best. Forza Inter! I will be always with you until I breathe," Zhang added.
