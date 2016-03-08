New Inter signing gives updates about possible Modric transfer
16 August at 14:25New Inter Milan signing Sime Vrsaljko has revealed why he joined Inter and has given updates about Luka Modric's possible San Siro switch.
The 26-year-old full-back, who has joined Inter on loan from Atletico Madrid, impressed for Croatia in the FIFA World Cup. He was part of the side that played for the country in the final of the World Cup, but lost 4-2 to France.
During Vrsaljko's unveiling press-conference at Inter, the right-back was asked about as to why he took the decision of joining the nerazzurri. He said: "I've always been good in Italy, then after the period in Spain, after talking to Brozovic and Perisic, I thought it was right to come back. At Sassuolo, I had a great time, I worked with Di Francesco and I knew it will be nice to come back.
"What do I promise to the fans? That in the field I will always leave my heart to win every game. My role? I'm a right-back, but the coach will choose where to play me."
When asked about Luka Modric's possible move to Inter, Vrsaljko said: "I have always talked about Inter, even when I was at Sassuolo. In Italy I feel good, this is where everything started and I feel at home.
"Luka is a friend of mine and for the respect I have, I have not asked him for private things. He has to decide some things and it's not right for me to talk about it ".
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments