New Inter Milan signing Lautaro Martinez will reportedly have a release clause of about 111 million euros in his nerazzurri contract.The 20-year-old Argentine striker, who recently joined the club from Argentina club Racing Club, did earn himself a call-up for the provisional Argentine side for the FIFA World Cup. While he didn't get on the plane to Russia, it has been a break out season for the striker. Gazzetta dello Sport report of a 111 million euros release clause that Martinez has in his Inter contract.The number is just about similar to the clause that Icardi has in his contract- 110 million euros.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)