Revealed: Lautaro Martinez's release clause
11 June at 11:25New Inter Milan signing Lautaro Martinez will reportedly have a release clause of about 111 million euros in his nerazzurri contract.
The 20-year-old Argentine striker, who recently joined the club from Argentina club Racing Club, did earn himself a call-up for the provisional Argentine side for the FIFA World Cup. While he didn't get on the plane to Russia, it has been a break out season for the striker.
Gazzetta dello Sport report of a 111 million euros release clause that Martinez has in his Inter contract.
The number is just about similar to the clause that Icardi has in his contract- 110 million euros.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
