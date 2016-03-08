New Inter signing Sensi praises Conte: 'He has a winning mentality'

New Inter signing Stefano Sensi has praised the nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte saying that he has a winning mentality.The Italian, who was close to signing for AC Milan at a point, has now been announced as an Inter player after the nerazzurri agreed a deal for him with Sassuolo recently. He has joined the club on an initial loan deal with the option to buy.In a recent interview that the midfielder gave to Inter TV , he talked about the charm of the club and Conte himself.He said: "I am very happy, I have already seen several faces of the new Inter family, I met very sociable people and they make you feel at ease. The fans welcomed me in a big way and made me a beautiful impression, this it is already a good starting point, I expect a tough year, a great job, because Inter wants to go back to being what it deserves: a great team at European level.

"This year there are all the conditions to do well and for this to happen.The feeling is indescribable, I honestly never expected it, but now I am here and I will give my best to work hard and have the coach find me ready. Certainly Conte is an important coach, with a winning mentality and is what he needs in today's football, he is an impact coach who makes you grow and I can't wait to start working with him."