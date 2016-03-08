New Inter signing Sensi praises Conte: 'He has a winning mentality'

03 July at 14:40
New Inter signing Stefano Sensi has praised the nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte saying that he has a winning mentality.

The Italian, who was close to signing for AC Milan at a point, has now been announced as an Inter player after the nerazzurri agreed a deal for him with Sassuolo recently. He has joined the club on an initial loan deal with the option to buy.

In a recent interview that the midfielder gave to Inter TV, he talked about the charm of the club and Conte himself.

He said:  "I am very happy, I have already seen several faces of the new Inter family, I met very sociable people and they make you feel at ease. The fans welcomed me in a big way and made me a beautiful impression, this it is already a good starting point, I expect a tough year, a great job, because Inter wants to go back to being what it deserves: a great team at European level.

"This year there are all the conditions to do well and for this to happen.The feeling is indescribable, I honestly never expected it, but now I am here and I will give my best to work hard and have the coach find me ready. Certainly Conte is an important coach, with a winning mentality and is what he needs in today's football, he is an impact coach who makes you grow and I can't wait to start working with him."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.