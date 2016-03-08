New Inter signing Sensi: 'Xavi is my role model'

New Inter signing Stefano Sensi has revealed that Barcelona legend Xavi is his role model.



The nerazzurri midfielder scored his first goal in Inter colors during the club's friendly 2-1 win over Lugano recently. He scored the goal from outside the box and Marcelo Brozovic scored the second.



In an interview that the Sassuolo loanee gave to RSI, he said: "I work to improve myself and I go on my way. My model is Xavi, I always liked it, it comes close to my characteristics and it has always struck me how it saw the football. Certainly he didn't shoot like I did on the goal, but he put the ball well to his team-mates to shoot like me. "