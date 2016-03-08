New Inter star claims he can score 20 goals this season

Inter striker Keita Balde Inter striker spoke to Sky Sports, recalling his first goal against Parma. The Nerazzurri wil face Parma next weekend in a game that brings sweet memories to the Senegalese forward as he scored his first goal against the Ducali while playing for Lazio: "We played in their stadium, Antonio Mirante was standing in goal. , I dribbled the goalkeeper and I scored I'm an attacker that scores 15-20 goals? I think so, I have the qualities to do so. here, this team is made up of great guys, we are a strong team, full of new players who have to integrate and know each other, but we are strong. "











Kieta still has not scored any goals since returning to Serie A from Monaco and will be hoping to break his duck next weekend.