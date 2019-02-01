New investigation to begin over Davide Astori’s death

07 July at 14:45
Almost 15 months after Davide Astori’s tragic death, new investigations are likely to take place for the former Fiorentina defender. Astori was found dead in his hotel room on the morning of March 4, 2018, where he was staying to take part in a league match the next day.

At the time of his death, Astori was just 31-year-old and was an influential figure in the dressing room. It was declared that the former Italy international passed away due to cardiac arrest.

However, according to Quotidiano Nazionale's new report, there will be further investigations about the death of the player.

The reason for that is because the prosecutor’s office believes that the fitness certificate issued for Astori dated back to July 10, 2017, is apparently incorrect as the player had specifically written in the document that he had a checkup to monitor the condition of his heart. If it does turn out to be the case, there might serious consequences for several people including Giorgio Galanti, who was the last doctor to see the player before his demise.

