New Juventus forward tips women’s football for huge rise in Italy
11 September at 17:00In June, Juventus Women completed the signing of 102-time England international Eniola Aluko from Chelsea. The forward spent six years in London with Chelsea, playing 73 times and scoring 32 goals in the league for the Blues.
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Aluko spoke about the place of women’s football in Italy, as well as offering her thoughts on Juventus and her favourite players in the men’s sport:
“What a beautiful city is Turin, so different from London, thankfully. I bought a very Italian apartment: I see the hills, the buildings, the churches. And I linked a lot with Cristiana Girelli: she speaks good English, she helps me and makes me laugh. Juventus is super professional: it takes care of everything from food to the gym.”
WOMEN'S SOCCER - "Can Juventus grow women's football? So, it's already growing the system. It is no coincidence if Milan, Rome, Inter know that it is right to invest in women: now everything is more exciting. We are in the right direction for Italian women's football to become professional.”
CRISTIANO RONALDO - "Unfortunately I have not met him yet, but the fact that he came here, in my own year, is incredible; demonstrates the stature of this club. Cristiano is the biggest, but I appreciate the little ones like me: they compare me to Rooney, but I also love Agüero and Dybala.”
