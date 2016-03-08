New Juventus signing Matia Perin has revealed that he never thought twice when the Old Lady approached to sign him.The former Genoa goalkeeper was presented and unveiled by the bianconeri this morning. And he was asked about whether he was approached by Napoli. Perin said: "I was approached by other teams, but I do not say the names because it would not be perfect. But when Juve called me I did not think twice."Perin also commented on Juventus' signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. He said: "Juventus are like Real, Barcelona and Bayern, if Cristiano had to leave, I believed that Juve would have been the best option."Perin also talked about the winning mentality at Juventus. He said: "They are all putting me at ease, I imagined it but I did not believe it. Inside the sports center you feel the air of victory, winning is really the only thing that matters, you have to get in that perspective and mentality. "Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)