After spending his recent season on loan from Juventus, Leonardo Spinazzola is set to return to Juventus this summer as his two-year loan at Atalanta expires.

However, as reported by Sky Italia, Juventus could face a major blow ahead of next season. In fact, Spinazzola could be forced to undergo a surgery, as there's fear that he has ruptured his meniscus, according to the latest diagnosis.

Therefore, a surgery is becoming something concrete and likely. The fullback has experienced these issues with his right knee since March. Tomorrow, he will visit Villa Stuart for further tests, where confirmation for a surgery could arrive. Hopefully, this isn't the case.

Should Spinazzola be forced to undergo surgery, it would take place between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.