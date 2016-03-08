New Lazio duo Djaval and André Anderson join Salernitana on loan
17 August at 19:25Salernitana have officially confirmed the arrival of Lazio duo Djaval and André Anderson on loan for their upcoming Serie B campaign.
Djaval Anderson is a Dutch full-back who joined Lazio from Bari, after Bari’s fall from grace leading him to rescind his contract. André, meanwhile, is a Brazilian trequartista who Lazio recently signed from Santos in Brazil.
The duo will spend the year on loan in Salerno, before returning to Rome to perhaps fight for a place in the squad for the 19/20 season.
For more Lazio content; news, exclusives and features, check out The Laziali.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments